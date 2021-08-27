Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 1,222 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Shares of SPG traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.20. The company had a trading volume of 80,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,243. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

