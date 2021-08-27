Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,885 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 601,592 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after purchasing an additional 998,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,913,000 after purchasing an additional 614,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.22. 84,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,822,787. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.53.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

