Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 791,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,734,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

