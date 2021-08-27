Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,346 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.23. 620,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,298,412. The company has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

