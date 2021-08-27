Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in August

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of RDWWF stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85. Redrow has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

