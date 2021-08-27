Reece Limited (REH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.12 on October 26th

Reece Limited (ASX:REH) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Reece’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.86.
Reece Company Profile
Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Reece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.