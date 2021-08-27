Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,579 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on RF shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

RF opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.81. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

