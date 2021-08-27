Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their target price on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK remained flat at $$1.28 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,279. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $129.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Remark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

