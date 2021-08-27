Remme (REM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $105,870.00

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Remme has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $105,870.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Remme has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Remme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.10 or 0.00172838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.28 or 0.00758424 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Remme is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Buying and Selling Remme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.