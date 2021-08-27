renDOGE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $128,614.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $895,415.67 and $128,614.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00054335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00128288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00153335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,135.60 or 0.98121181 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $488.39 or 0.00995553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.37 or 0.06656241 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

