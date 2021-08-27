Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 49.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,455 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $74,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $123.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.