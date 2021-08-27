Research Analysts Set Expectations for PowerSchool Holdings Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PowerSchool in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PowerSchool’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PWSC. Raymond James started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

PWSC opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $33.79.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

