Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (NWH.UN)

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE: NWH.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/23/2021 – NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust was given a new C$14.75 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$13.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.90 and a 52-week high of C$13.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.98.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.