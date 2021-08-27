ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is WCM Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises approximately 5.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ResMed worth $2,244,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,871,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.44. 8,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,862. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.66. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $290.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,110 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,901. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.