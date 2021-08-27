Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Resonant in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Resonant alerts:

Shares of RESN stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $160.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94. Resonant has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resonant will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 280.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.