Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REVXF opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96. Revenio Group Oyj has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

Get Revenio Group Oyj alerts:

About Revenio Group Oyj

Revenio Group Oyj is a globally operating health technology, which engages in the detection of glaucoma, osteoporosis, skin cancer, and asthma. It operates through the Revenio Health Tech segment, which designs, manufactures, and sales tonometers and bone density measurement devices. The company is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Revenio Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revenio Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.