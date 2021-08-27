Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:REVXF opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96. Revenio Group Oyj has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $75.50.
About Revenio Group Oyj
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Revenio Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revenio Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.