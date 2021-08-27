Reviewing Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and United States Lime & Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66% United States Lime & Minerals 19.77% 14.02% 12.25%

This table compares Largo Resources and United States Lime & Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.09 $6.76 million $0.11 121.18 United States Lime & Minerals $160.70 million 5.14 $28.22 million N/A N/A

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Largo Resources and United States Lime & Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Largo Resources presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.05%. Given Largo Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than United States Lime & Minerals.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Largo Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries. The Natural Gas Interests segment consists of royalty and non-operating working interests in natural gas wells. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

