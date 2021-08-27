Reviewing Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) & Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17% Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Microvast and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.14%. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.01%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than Microvast.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microvast and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Summary

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition beats Microvast on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

