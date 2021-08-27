Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) VP Chirag Dua Sells 7,505 Shares

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RXN stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Rexnord by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 705,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Rexnord by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

