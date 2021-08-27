Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 138,921 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,921 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $311,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after buying an additional 826,612 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after buying an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after buying an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,294,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9,839.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 433,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,123,000 after buying an additional 429,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.83. The stock had a trading volume of 86,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,184. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.28. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.