Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,806,000 after acquiring an additional 598,686 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,559,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,452,000 after purchasing an additional 255,085 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,847. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.87. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $108.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

