Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 4,559,940 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559,940 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.0% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $47,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 102.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.72. 3,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,401. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.62 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

