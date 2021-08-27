Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Riskified has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

