Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Buys 496 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,114,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 232,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $116.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.44 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

