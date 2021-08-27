Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 740 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5,692.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Corteva by 39.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $409,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 430.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 23.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 9.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

NYSE CTVA opened at $43.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

