Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 110.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

