Rollins Financial Invests $225,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $420.80. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,541. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.18 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $407.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

