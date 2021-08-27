Ronit Capital LLP Acquires 30,000 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Ronit Capital LLP raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Sibanye Stillwater makes up about 3.9% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

SBSW traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 2,153,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

