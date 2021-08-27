Ronit Capital LLP Sells 6,500 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Ronit Capital LLP cut its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $8,837,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $5,699,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. Open Lending’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

