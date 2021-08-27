Rooshine (NASDAQ:RSAUD) Shares Down 33.3%

Rooshine, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSAUD) shares traded down 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 84,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,330% from the average session volume of 5,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.53.

About Rooshine (NASDAQ:RSAUD)

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

