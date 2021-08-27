Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $143.34. 3,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,030. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.47. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.