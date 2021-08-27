Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Cummins by 27.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Cummins by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Cummins by 321.4% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Cummins by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.31. 7,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.