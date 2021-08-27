Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 51.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $365.67. 4,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,006. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

