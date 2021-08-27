Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $284,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,474,000 after buying an additional 130,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after buying an additional 155,733 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after buying an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.55. 1,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,230. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.24. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.