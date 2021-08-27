Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 40.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,081 shares of company stock worth $1,944,374. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

ILMN traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.04. 5,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $485.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

