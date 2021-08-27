Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.14. 24,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,401. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

