Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.610-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

ROST traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.88. The company had a trading volume of 87,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,317. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

