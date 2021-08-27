Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $7.88 on Monday. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

