Roth CH Acquisition III Co.’s (NASDAQ:ROCRU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 30th

Roth CH Acquisition III’s (NASDAQ:ROCRU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 30th. Roth CH Acquisition III had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 3rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Roth CH Acquisition III’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCRU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition III has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,349,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $994,000.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

