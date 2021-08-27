Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Round Rock Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.56. 1,623,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,601. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $156.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.