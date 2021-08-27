Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 373 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $173,718,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.9% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 7,394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 353.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $658.52. 1,132,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $615.40. The firm has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $662.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

