Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 289,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 836,782 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,575. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $70.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

