Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) by 810.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $399,000.

NYSEARCA:TEQI opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

