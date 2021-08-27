Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,912 Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 307,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 74,901 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,244,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 153,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

