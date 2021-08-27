Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 29.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWRE opened at $37.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

