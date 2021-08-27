Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

EWRE stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.39.

