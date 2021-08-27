Royal Bank of Canada Has $185,000 Stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.21% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $604,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,235,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes.The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

