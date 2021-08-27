Royal Bank of Canada Has $204,000 Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 967.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228,559 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 25.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at about $32,482,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $227,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,532.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.26.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.