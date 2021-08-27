Royal Bank of Canada Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 967.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research increased their target price on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $131.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

