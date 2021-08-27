Royal Bank of Canada Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $363.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $363.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.84.

ADSK stock opened at $310.19 on Monday. Autodesk has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,896,000 after buying an additional 198,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $2,338,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

